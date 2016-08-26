Parsons, Gerald Lee “Gerry”

Died August 17, 2016, peacefully, surrounded by his beloved family. His final words were “I love you, hon.”

Born June 17, 1922 in Hatfield, Missouri. His parents Sylvia & Orville Parsons instilled in him a passion for life, love of nature, respect for all people, a great sense of humor and values of fairness, honesty, integrity and compassion that he carried throughout his life. He loved and treasured his friends and adored his family. Gerald married his childhood sweetheart Roberta Richardson, they had a 65-year long love affair… the kind of love that people write poetry and music about. Together they provided a marriage blueprint for the relationship we all hope for… but may be too human to achieve. Gerald fulfilled his childhood dream of flying by serving his country during WWII as a Navy pilot. He became an aeronautical engineer, a rocket scientist. He was key in development of the anti-ballistic missile that is used all over the world for defense. He was a pioneer in the missile and space industry. His job moved the family all over America and around the world.

Gerald and his family had a passion for travel. He was always up for any adventure. Always! In spite of many admirable accomplishments in his life, he remained humble, he saw himself as a Missouri farm boy. Throughout his life he continued to own and operate a farm in Missouri near his childhood home. He will be buried in Missouri with his beloved wife. He was known for his loyal friendship, a ready smile, positive approach to everything, universal kindness, joy for life, a great laugh…he loved ice cream, hummingbirds, good views, boats, old cars, golf, his pecan trees, gardening, woodworking, saltines & soup, and more ice cream.

He enjoyed a long and wonderful life, he will be profoundly missed by his two daughters: Barbara Gallagher (Mike Gallagher) and Sandra Thompson, his adoring grandchildren: Sean Gallagher (Roxann), Ryanne Tezanos (Jose), Meghan Thompson (Stephen Bassett), and twins Caroline Thompson & Robert Thompson. He cherished his great grandchildren: Lovey & Elliot Gallagher, Riley & Michael Tezanos and Liam & Annabelle Bassett. Arrangements entrusted to Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home.