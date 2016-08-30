Nickarl Dean Wilcoxson, 1964-2016

OMAHA, NE: Nickarl “Nick” Dean Wilcoxson, 52, (formerly of Eagleville, MO) departed this life Saturday, August 27, 2016 at Twin Rivers Campsite near Omaha, NE.

He was born May 19, 1964 at Reid Hospital in Bethany, MO the fourth child of Robert D. and Dixie J. (Smith) Wilcoxson.

He graduated from North Harrison High School in Eagleville, MO in 1982 and later received his degree from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, MO. He worked at First Data Resources IT Professionals in Omaha, NE.

Nick married Amy (Gose) Wilcoxson who preceded him in death.

On May 17, 2002 he married Nid Jarukasem. She survives of the home.

Nick loved spending time outdoors with family and friends camping, hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. He had just completed a lengthy trip out West on his motorcycle in the last month. He was often found helping repair a family member’s or a friend’s automobile. Special camping trips included returns to the family farm to relax and hunt or a campout with the extended Wilcoxson family. Nick was famous for his colorful campfires. He passed away doing what he loved, camping with family at Twin Rivers near Omaha, NE.

In addition to his late wife, Amy, Nick is preceded in death by his father, Robert Wilcoxson.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, Nid Wilcoxson, include children, Alyssa (Ray Whitmore) Niensiri, J.J. Loneman, Christian Wilcoxson, SuNyssa Wilcoxson; grandchildren, Grant, Mason, and Braxton; mother, Dixie Wilcoxson; siblings, Cynde (Jon) David, Dana (Connie) Wilcoxson, Kristy Wilcoxson Owen; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 2, at Eagleville Christian Church, Eagleville, MO, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Eagleville, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at John A. Gentlemen Pacific Street Chapel, Omaha, NE, and also from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., Friday, at Eagleville Christian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Nick Wilcoxson Memorial Fund to be designated later in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 46, Eagleville, MO 64442. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com