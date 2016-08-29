New South Harrison teachers for this school year

Republican-Clipper photo, Emma Coulthard

The new teachers and faculty gathered for a luncheon on Wednesday, August 17, along with all returning members. They are pictured from left to right: Kris Williams, elementary secretary/building office manager; Shelly Smith, middle school science teacher; Christy Clark, high school computer/receptionist/secretary; Nic Joint, middle school/high school physical education teacher; Bonnie Bradley, high school food service supervisor; Amanda Mather, elementary music teacher; Scott Neth, high school counselor; Christine Chesney, middle school music teacher; Suzanne Slaughter, middle school special education teacher; Fairann Campbell, middle school language arts teacher; Erik Coffey, career center director; Tanya Bartlett, elementary special education teacher; Chris Schoning, middle school substitute social studies teacher; Aaron McQuinn, elementary art teacher; Heather Waddell, high school language arts speech drama; Gary Lanning, bus driver; Amy Culberson, elementary para special education; Louis O’Brien, high school social studies teacher; Emily Edwards, 1st grade teacher; Ciji McQuin, bus driver; Lisa Tharp, sub bus driver; Dale Lasman, middle school language arts teacher; Steve Tharp, bus driver.