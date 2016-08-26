Muriel Lue Zinn

Muriel Lue Zinn, 80, formerly of Bethany died May 28, 2016 in Paducah, KY.

Muriel is survived by her husband Gene, Simpson, IL; sons: Kurt (Amanda), Mountain View, AL., Eric (Nina), Zionsville, IN; daughter: Sandy (John) Steedman, MO; brother: Richard (Mary) McLain, Cheshire, CT; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandson.

Memorial graveside services and inurnment will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2016, at Miriam Cemetery, Bethany. Arrangements under the direction of Bethany Memorial Chapel. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.

Obituaries ,