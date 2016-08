Margery M. (Madison) Wooderson, 92, died August 15, 2016, in Ark City, Kansas.

Margery was born on July 6, 1924 in Bethany, Mo., to Reno and Mabel (Bulthaupt) Madison the 3rd child of 11.

Margery married Cecil Wooderson on January 27, 1943 in Bethany, Mo., and to this union were born six children: Diana, Nancy Jean, Vivian, Joni, Alan and Chris.

Survivors: Her children, Diana, Ark City, Kansas; Nancy Jean (Clarence) Taliaferro, Severy, Kan.; Vivian (Richard) Wade, Climax, Kan.; Joni (David) Brooks, Helena, Mont.; Alan (Kathleen) Wooderson, Benton, Kan., and Chris (Jana) Wooderson, Ark City, Kan,; sisters, Ruthann (Leland) Musick, Bethany, Mo., Patty (C.B.) Tripp, Holt, Mo.; brother, Willis (Jane) Madison, Soldotna, Alaska; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren.

Preceding Margery in death were her husband Cecil Wooderson; siblings Donald Madison, Florence Holliday, Ida (Tootie) Spence, Betty Lea Stevens, Geneva Scott, Hazel Dutton, Warren (Bud) Madison, and Juanita Rena McMickle; two grand-daughters, Traci Spangler and Nichole Myers.