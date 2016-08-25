Jo Booth, 1952-2016

PATTONSBURG, MO: Jo Booth, 64, of Pattonsburg, MO passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2016 at her home in Pattonsburg, MO.

She was born July 1, 1952 in Blair, NE the daughter of Arnold Lee and Kathryn “Kaye” Louise (Dirgo) Woodring. They preceded her in death.

On January 31, 1971 she married Robert Dean Booth in Jameson, MO. He preceded her in death on March 9, 2007.

Jo worked as a clerk and bookkeeper and also as a records manager at Crossroads of Cameron, MO. She was a graduate of Pattonsburg High School and a member of the First Baptist Church of Pattonsburg and the Women’s Jail Ministry.

In addition to her husband and parents, Jo is preceded in death by sisters, Donna Gardner, Barbara Hopfenzitz and Gail Robertson.

Survivors include daughters, Angie (Charles) Scobee, and Sandy Booth, both of Pattonsburg, MO; son, Randy (Laura) Booth, Pattonsburg, MO; sisters, Gloria Drummond, Yuba City, CA, Marcia (David) Devore, Warsaw, MO; brother, Walter (Linda) Woodring, Omaha, NE; 12 grandchildren, Abby, Brooklyn, Jacob, Tyler, Trent, Alyssia, Sophia, Jackson, Michelle, Heather, Kristen and Justin; and 3 great grandchildren, Bryson, Aria and Deagan.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 27 at the First Baptist Church, Pattonsburg, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, MO. Burial will follow in Muddy Cemetery, Pattonsburg, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, MO where friends may call after 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Pattonsburg in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com