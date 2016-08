A large crowd attended Grundy Electric Cooperative’s Annual Membership Meeting held August 11, 2016 at the Trenton R-IX High School in Trenton, Mo. Prior to the business meeting, over 440 members and guests enjoyed the evening meal served by the Grundy County 4-H members and entertainment by The Marks Family from Jefferson City.

