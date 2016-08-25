Ellis wins at Missouri State Fair

Submitted photos

Above, Wyatt Ellis of Bethany along with Tate Welch, Worth County and Soyer Wimer and Eli Henke of Mercer County competed in the Missouri State Fair swine judging contest last week. The boys won the senior division receiving champion team plaques sponsored by the Missouri Pork Association. The boys will go on to compete in Austin, Minn., at the National Barrow Show in September.

Right photo, Wyatt Ellis won the “Best Pair of Percentage Does” class at the goat show in the 4-H division and Reserve Champion Planter and Reserve Champion Centerpiece in the FFA building. Wyatt also showed swine while at the fair. He is the son of Jeremy and Pat Ellis and is a member of the Mitchelville 4-H Club and the South Harrison FFA Chapter.