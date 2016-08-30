Clifford Ross (C.R.) West completed his earthly journey and entered eternal life on August 29, 2016 at Sunnyview Nursing Home, Trenton, Mo.

C.R. was born September 27, 1935 in Santa Rosa, MO to Ross and Maxine (Stapp) West. During his life C.R. lived in the Pattonsburg, Bethany and Trenton areas. Following graduation from Pattonsburg High School, he married his high school sweetheart, Anita Newby. They were blessed with 63 years of marriage. C.R. was a truck driver, safely driving thousands of miles during his long career. Following retirement, he worked as a bus driver for the South Harrison RII School District in Bethany. For many years C.R. was a loyal Kansas City Royals Baseball fan, each and every season keeping the hope alive for a championship win. He saw 2 Royals’ World Series Championships and was present at the “K” for the 1985 winning game. C.R. was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gary Wade West.

Survivors include his wife, Anita; children, Theresa West; Larry West and wife, Agnes; and Garry Ross West and wife, Vicky; 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Nancy West; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, J.T. and Loretta Newby; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, September 1st at the Pattonsburg Baptist Church where a visitation will begin at 12:30 PM. Burial will follow the services in the Civil Bend Christian Cemetery. Please honor C.R.’s passion for the KC Royals by joining his family in wearing your Royal’s apparel to the services. Contributions are suggested to the Pattonsburg Multi-Purpose Center.

(Arr.’s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)