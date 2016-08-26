Abigail Curry receives Master of Science degree

Abigail Curry recently received her Master of Science in education teaching early childhood degree from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Mo. She is a 2011 graduate of South Harrison High School and a 2015 graduate of NWMSU with a Bachelor of Science in elementary and a minor in early childhood education. She was employed during the 2015-16 school year as a graduate assistant at the Leet Center for Children and Families. Abby is beginning her teaching career in the St. Joseph School District as a preschool teacher.